Discover the Top Literature Substacks: Smart, Fun, and Insightful

Top Literature Substacks You’ll Actually Want to Read
Everyone says email is dead, but Substack didn’t get the memo. Instead, it’s making inboxes cool again, especially for book lovers and aspiring writers. Top literature Substacks are a community where some of the sharpest minds in writing hang out, sharing essays, short stories, critiques, and even tips for writers trying to find their voice.
A literature Substack is exactly what it sounds like: a Substack focused on literary content. It’s where Salman Rushdie tells stories, Roxane Gay shares her signature wit, and indie authors experiment with ideas that mainstream publishers would probably reject.
Substack has become a big deal for writers who want more freedom. It cuts out the middlemen — no publishers, no editors breathing down their necks. Readers get unfiltered, original content, and writers build an audience on their terms.
This article will introduce you to the best of the best. Whether you're into poetry, sharp cultural commentary, or flash fiction, we've got you covered.
Most Popular Substacks
If you’re looking for the top Substack newsletters, these picks are the perfect place to start. Whether you want creative insights or sharp critiques, these Substacks deliver.
- The Shatner Chatner by Daniel M. Lavery
- The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino
- The Audacity by Roxane Gay
- Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen
- Memoir Monday by Sari Botton
- Sweater Weather by Brandon Taylor
- Birds Before the Storm by Margaret Killjoy
- Book Post by Ann Kjellberg
- Everything is Personal by Laurie Stone
- How Things Work by Hamilton Nolan
- Madwomen and Muses by Angelica Jade Bastién
Let’s take a closer look at these (and more Substacks) in detail!

1. The Chatner by Daniel M. Lavery
The Chatner is one of the best Substack newsletters if you’re into smart, funny, and just a little weird writing.
- Total Subscribers: Numbers aren’t public, but it has a loyal, passionate following.
- Publishing Frequency: Several posts a week, so there’s always something new to read.
- Author's Name and Background: Daniel M. Lavery, author of Something That May Shock and Discredit You and former Dear Prudence advice columnist.
- Focus and Unique Features: A mix of hilarious essays, cultural takes, and personal stories.
- Notable Posts or Series: Gems like “How To Tell If You Are Stephen Maturin in a Patrick O’Brian Novel” and “The State of Book Marketing in 1943.”
- Subscription Details: Free posts for everyone, with $6/month or $65/year for bonus content.
2. Book Post by Ann Kjellberg
Book Post is one of the most popular Substack writers because it makes reading and discovering great books easy and enjoyable.
- Total Subscribers: 8,000+ people.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly newsletter with two thoughtful book reviews and occasional reflections.
- Author's Name and Background: Ann Kjellberg, a literary pro who’s worked at The New York Review of Books.
- Focus and Unique Features: Shines a light on overlooked books and independent publishers.
- Notable Posts or Series: Includes reviews from big names like Mona Simpson and themed reading ideas.
- Subscription Details: Free options available, but $6/month or $45/year unlocks the best content.
3. Sweater Weather by Brandon Taylor
Sweater Weather is Brandon Taylor’s take on life, culture, and creativity, and it’s a hit for a reason.
- Total Subscribers: 35,000+ readers.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly essays that feel like a deep, thoughtful chat with a sharp, funny friend.
- Author's Name and Background: Brandon Taylor, the Booker Prize-shortlisted author of Real Life and a master of words.
- Focus and Unique Features: Honest takes on relationships, pop culture, and the ups and downs of being creative.
- Notable Posts or Series: His essays about navigating modern life and his witty commentary on creativity are a must-read.
- Subscription Details: Free to subscribe.
4. CRAFT TALK by Jami Attenberg
CRAFT TALK is one of the internet top Substack newsletters for writers who need advice or encouragement.
- Total Subscribers: 46,000+ people.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly posts with tips and personal stories about the writing life.
- Author's Name and Background: Jami Attenberg, bestselling author of The Middlesteins.
- Focus and Unique Features: Real talk about writing: the struggles, the wins, and how to stay creative when it feels impossible.
- Notable Posts or Series: The “1,000 Words of Summer” series has helped thousands of writers hit their goals.
- Subscription Details: Free content for everyone, with $5/month or $50/year for extra perks.
5. The Audacity by Roxane Gay
Roxane Gay’s newsletter is all about bold, unfiltered writing on culture, identity, and the future of creativity.
- Total Subscribers: 123,000+ readers.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly essays, interviews, and writing prompts.
- Author's Name and Background: Roxane Gay, bestselling author of Bad Feminist and Hunger, and an all-around literary powerhouse.
- Focus and Unique Features: Features include The Audacious Book Club, Emerging Writer Series, and personal essays that tackle social issues, creativity, and identity.
- Notable Posts or Series: Highlights include book club discussions like “The Women’s Hotel,” short story contests, and essays such as “The Message” exploring justice.
- Subscription Details: Free to start, with $6/month or $45/year for full access to archives and exclusive content.
6. Compendia by S.J. Watson
Compendia is S.J. Watson’s way of inviting readers into his world of storytelling and creativity.
- Total Subscribers: 3,000+ readers.
- Publishing Frequency: Posts regularly, sharing essays, writing tips, and updates on his work.
- Author's Name and Background: S.J. Watson, bestselling author of Before I Go To Sleep, which has sold over 6 million copies worldwide.
- Focus and Unique Features: Watson shares behind-the-scenes insights into his writing process, including “The Experiment,” where he’s drafting a novel in real-time.
- Notable Posts or Series: “The Diary of a Debut” recounts Watson’s journey from aspiring writer to international success.
- Subscription Details: Free content is available, or you can pay $8/month or $70/year for exclusive posts and full access.
7. Nice Try by Bud Smith
Nice Try feels like catching up with a friend who always has a wild story to tell.
- Total Followers: A solid 1,000+ people are already hooked.
- Publishing Frequency: Bud shares his thoughts and stories monthly, keeping things fresh.
- Author's Name and Background: Bud Smith, author of Teenager and a writer who knows how to mix humor with heart.
- Focus and Unique Features: A mix of personal writing, experimental fiction, and slices of life that feel real and unfiltered.
- Notable Posts or Series: Highlights include the “Good Luck” series, essays on writing, and creative experiments like “How to Write a Novel By Hand.”
- Subscription Details: Free, with paid plans starting at $8/month or $80/year for full access to all posts and archives.
8. The Culture We Deserve by Jessa Crispin
Jessa Crispin’s The Culture We Deserve is the best work for anyone who wants smart, no-nonsense takes on art, culture, and how we live.
- Total Followers: 4,000+ readers are in on it.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly essays that challenge the way you see things.
- Author's Name and Background: Jessa Crispin, author of Why I Am Not a Feminist and founder of the Bookslut blog.
- Focus and Unique Features: Breaks down what’s wrong (and sometimes right) with the way we approach culture, art, and institutions.
- Notable Posts or Series: The TCWD Podcast, co-hosted with Nico Rodriguez, explores topics like class struggles, cultural absurdities, and bad dads.
- Subscription Details: Free for most content, $5/month or $40/year gets you the extra stuff and full access to the archives.
9. How Things Work by Hamilton Nolan
Hamilton Nolan’s How Things Work breaks down labor, politics, and power in a way that’s direct, smart, and impossible to ignore.
- Total Followers: 21,000+ readers.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly posts packed with real talk and sharp analysis.
- Author's Name and Background: Hamilton Nolan, journalist and labor expert, with bylines in The Guardian and Gawker.
- Focus and Unique Features: Basically everything from union organizing to wealth inequality, calling out what’s broken and what needs to change.
- Notable Posts or Series: Highlights include “Tenant Unions Are Coming” and “You Can’t Rebrand a Class War.”
- Subscription Details: Free for many posts, $6/month or $50/year gets you the full experience.
10. Birds Before the Storm by Margaret Killjoy
Margaret Killjoy’s Birds Before the Storm is where activism, creativity, and personal stories meet.
- Total Followers: 11,000+ readers.
- Publishing Frequency: Monthly posts that cover everything from mutual aid to personal tour diaries.
- Author's Name and Background: Margaret Killjoy, a multi-talented writer, musician, and anarchist who’s all about blending art and activism.
- Focus and Unique Features: Whether it’s a heartfelt reflection on care networks or a witty take on resilience, Margaret’s writing keeps things grounded and relatable.
- Notable Posts or Series: Essays like “The Sky is Falling; We’ve Got This” focus on hope in tough times, while “I Hope We All Make It” reflects on collective strength.
- Subscription Details: Free for many posts, with paid options at $4/month or $45/year for extras.
11. Everything is Personal by Laurie Stone
Laurie Stone’s Everything is Personal is like having a conversation with someone who’s sharp, funny, and knows how to keep it real.
- Total Followers: 12,000+ readers.
- Publishing Frequency: New posts pop up weekly, mixing stories, memories, and cultural commentary.
- Author's Name and Background: Laurie Stone, a writer who’s done it all — essays, criticism, and more — and knows how to turn life into art.
- Focus and Unique Features: A seamless mix of personal stories and sharp observations that somehow feel like they were written just for you.
- Notable Posts or Series: Must-reads like “The Joy of Taking Part” bring fresh perspective, while posts like “Happiness” catch fleeting, relatable moments.
- Subscription Details: Free to read, but for $3.75/month or $37.50/year, you get extra perks.
12. The Elif Life by Elif Batuman
Elif Batuman’s The Elif Life is like meeting with a witty, well-read friend who always has something unexpected to say.
- Total Readers: 17,000+ people can’t get enough.
- Publishing Frequency: Monthly updates, often with personal stories and reflections on time.
- Author's Name and Background: Elif Batuman, the brain behind The Idiot and Either/Or, knows her way around a sharp sentence.
- Focus and Unique Features: A mix of writing about life, books, and those weird moments when time feels like it’s folding in on itself.
- Notable Posts or Series: The Proust-themed “My Conversation with Chat GPT” had The Guardian reprinting it, and “Lviv Dispatch” talks about art and war with heart and clarity.
- Subscription Details: Free posts available, or $6/month ($55/year) unlocks the bonus goodies.
13. Madwomen and Muses by Angelica Jade Bastién
If you’re into writing that feels like a heart-to-heart over drinks, Madwomen and Muses is your vibe.
- Total Readers: 5,000+ and growing.
- Publishing Frequency: About three posts a month, with a mix of free and paid content.
- Author's Name and Background: Angelica Jade Bastién is a film critic for New York Magazine/Vulture.
- Focus and Unique Features: Expect essays that go deep, whether it’s about the brilliance of Tony Todd or the failures of American horror.
- Notable Posts or Series: Her tribute to Tony Todd is a standout, and “What Happens When You Fail Your Artistic and Creative Desires?” is an absolute must-read.
- Subscription Details: Free content is there for everyone, but for $4.50/month or $45/year, you get bonus posts and video recs.
14. Memoir Monday by Sari Botton
If you’re into personal essays that hit you right in the feels, Memoir Monday is one of the best Substacks to follow.
- Total Readers: 32,000+ fans.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly roundups with extra posts and prompts sprinkled in.
- Author's Name and Background: Sari Botton, a memoirist and editor who’s edited anthologies on the NYC experience and worked with Longreads and Catapult.
- Focus and Unique Features: A weekly curation of personal essays, original stories, and writing prompts.
- Notable Posts or Series: The “Memoir Land Author Questionnaire” is gold for understanding how writers think.
- Subscription Details: Free, but paid subscription ($4.50/month or $45/year) unlocks even more interviews and writing tips.
15. The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino
Jessica DeFino’s The Review of Beauty is the most popular Substack for anyone who’s over the endless cycle of buying stuff to “fix” themselves.
- Total Subscribers: 117K+ people.
- Publishing Frequency: Weekly(ish), enough to keep you hooked, not overwhelmed.
- About the Author: Jessica was deep in the beauty world for years, working with major celebs and brands. Now, she’s cutting through the noise.
- Focus and Unique Features: A fearless critique of the beauty industry, advice columns like Ask Ugly, and The Don’t Buy List.
- Notable Posts or Series: “Post-Election, Beware 'Self-Care'” and “Everyone Is Botoxed & No One Is Horny” are reader favorites that cut deep into the culture.
- Subscription Details: Free posts, but for $4.5/month or $50/year, paid subscribers get access to all the good stuff.
16. Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen
If you’ve ever thought, “Why is this thing the way it is?”— from politics to pop culture to the weirdness of everyday life — Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen has the answers.
- Total Subscribers: 12,000+ curious readers.
- Publishing Frequency: A few times a week with essays, lively threads, and curated links that make you feel a little smarter.
- About the Author: Former BuzzFeed News culture writer turned Substack star. She blends her academic training (she has a PhD in media studies) with real-world reporting.
- Focus and Unique Features: Anne blends research, personal stories, and crowdsourced wisdom from readers.
- Notable Posts or Series: Culture Study gives you big, thoughtful essays, fun threads, and a podcast.
- Subscription Details: Free, but $4.50/month ($45/year) gets you more stuff.
Comparing Top Literary Substacks: Your Quick Guide
With so many choices out there, we’ve compared the above list based on the literature Substack rankings:
How to Choose the Right Literary Substack
Picking the perfect literary Substack doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s how to make sure your inbox brings you joy instead of stress:
- Know your vibe: Are you into deep quirky takes or straight-up advice? Pick a Substack that feels like it “gets” you, whether that’s about books, writing, or culture.
- Start small: Don’t overcommit. Subscribing to every newsletter out there might feel exciting at first, but your inbox will thank you if you pick just a few.
- Think about your goals: If you’re looking for writing tips, find newsletters that help you improve your craft. Want inspiration? Look for essays that make you pause and think.
- Check their schedule: Some newsletters come daily; others pop up monthly. Choose one that fits your routine, so you don’t feel overwhelmed or like you’re missing out.
- Go free first: Most Substacks have a free tier. Test the waters before committing to a paid plan. If you love it, upgrading supports the writer and often comes with cool extras.
- Stick to what you’ll actually read: If it’s not sparking joy or adding value, it’s okay to unsubscribe. Your inbox should work for you, not the other way around.
Benefits of Subscribing to Literary Substacks
Subscribing to literary Substacks is like having a cool, super-smart friend who always knows what to read and shares their best ideas with you for free (or cheap). Here’s why they’re worth it:
A lot of them offer cool extras, like exclusive access to a writer's notebook, new drafts of short fiction, or thoughtful takes on big topics like nonfiction writing. Here's why they're worth it:
- Fresh, personal writing: No editors, no corporate filter, just the writer’s voice. It’s like a direct line to their brain, and sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s deep, but it’s always real.
- Discover new favorites: Substacks are great for finding books and Substack writers you’d never stumble across otherwise. Forget the same five titles on every bestseller list!
- Learn something new: Whether you’re into writing tips or just great stories, these newsletters have you covered. Perfect if you’re trying to level up your writing or impress someone with your bookish knowledge.
- Connect with a community: Many Substacks have “Post Comment” sections or reader threads, so you can actually talk to the author or other readers. It’s like a mini book club without leaving your room.
Your New Literary Obsessions
Here are four absolute top substack newsletters (in our opinion, of course!):
- The Audacity by Roxane Gay: Fierce, honest, and packed with wisdom.
- Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen: Thoughtful essays that make you see the world differently.
- Sweater Weather by Brandon Taylor: Creative brilliance with a personal touch.
- Memoir Monday by Sari Botton: Raw, relatable stories for anyone who loves good writing.
Subscribing to Substacks is about finding a space where creativity flows. Whether it’s discovering a Substack from New Hampshire, catching an essay inspired by George Saunders, or just finding a writer who really gets you, these newsletters have something special.
Go explore and find your next favorite!
