Discover the Top Literature Substacks: Smart, Fun, and Insightful

Substack has become a big deal for writers who want more freedom. It cuts out the middlemen — no publishers, no editors breathing down their necks. Readers get unfiltered, original content, and writers build an audience on their terms.

A literature Substack is exactly what it sounds like: a Substack focused on literary content. It’s where Salman Rushdie tells stories, Roxane Gay shares her signature wit, and indie authors experiment with ideas that mainstream publishers would probably reject.

Everyone says email is dead, but Substack didn’t get the memo. Instead, it’s making inboxes cool again, especially for book lovers and aspiring writers. Top literature Substacks are a community where some of the sharpest minds in writing hang out, sharing essays, short stories, critiques, and even tips for writers trying to find their voice.

Most Popular Substacks

If you’re looking for the top Substack newsletters, these picks are the perfect place to start. Whether you want creative insights or sharp critiques, these Substacks deliver.

The Shatner Chatner by Daniel M. Lavery The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino The Audacity by Roxane Gay Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen Memoir Monday by Sari Botton Sweater Weather by Brandon Taylor Birds Before the Storm by Margaret Killjoy Book Post by Ann Kjellberg Everything is Personal by Laurie Stone How Things Work by Hamilton Nolan Madwomen and Muses by Angelica Jade Bastién

Let’s take a closer look at these (and more Substacks) in detail!

1. The Chatner by Daniel M. Lavery

The Chatner is one of the best Substack newsletters if you’re into smart, funny, and just a little weird writing.

Total Subscribers : Numbers aren’t public, but it has a loyal, passionate following.

: Numbers aren’t public, but it has a loyal, passionate following. Publishing Frequency : Several posts a week, so there’s always something new to read.

: Several posts a week, so there’s always something new to read. Author's Name and Background : Daniel M. Lavery, author of Something That May Shock and Discredit You and former Dear Prudence advice columnist.

: Daniel M. Lavery, author of Something That May Shock and Discredit You and former Dear Prudence advice columnist. Focus and Unique Features : A mix of hilarious essays, cultural takes, and personal stories.

: A mix of hilarious essays, cultural takes, and personal stories. Notable Posts or Series : Gems like “How To Tell If You Are Stephen Maturin in a Patrick O’Brian Novel” and “The State of Book Marketing in 1943.”

: Gems like “How To Tell If You Are Stephen Maturin in a Patrick O’Brian Novel” and “The State of Book Marketing in 1943.” Subscription Details: Free posts for everyone, with $6/month or $65/year for bonus content.

2. Book Post by Ann Kjellberg

Book Post is one of the most popular Substack writers because it makes reading and discovering great books easy and enjoyable.

Total Subscribers : 8,000+ people.

: 8,000+ people. Publishing Frequency : Weekly newsletter with two thoughtful book reviews and occasional reflections.

: Weekly newsletter with two thoughtful book reviews and occasional reflections. Author's Name and Background : Ann Kjellberg, a literary pro who’s worked at The New York Review of Books.

: Ann Kjellberg, a literary pro who’s worked at The New York Review of Books. Focus and Unique Features : Shines a light on overlooked books and independent publishers.

: Shines a light on overlooked books and independent publishers. Notable Posts or Series : Includes reviews from big names like Mona Simpson and themed reading ideas.

: Includes reviews from big names like Mona Simpson and themed reading ideas. Subscription Details: Free options available, but $6/month or $45/year unlocks the best content.

3. Sweater Weather by Brandon Taylor

Sweater Weather is Brandon Taylor’s take on life, culture, and creativity, and it’s a hit for a reason.

Total Subscribers : 35,000+ readers.

: 35,000+ readers. Publishing Frequency : Weekly essays that feel like a deep, thoughtful chat with a sharp, funny friend.

: Weekly essays that feel like a deep, thoughtful chat with a sharp, funny friend. Author's Name and Background : Brandon Taylor, the Booker Prize-shortlisted author of Real Life and a master of words.

: Brandon Taylor, the Booker Prize-shortlisted author of Real Life and a master of words. Focus and Unique Features : Honest takes on relationships, pop culture, and the ups and downs of being creative.

: Honest takes on relationships, pop culture, and the ups and downs of being creative. Notable Posts or Series : His essays about navigating modern life and his witty commentary on creativity are a must-read.

: His essays about navigating modern life and his witty commentary on creativity are a must-read. Subscription Details: Free to subscribe.

4. CRAFT TALK by Jami Attenberg

CRAFT TALK is one of the internet top Substack newsletters for writers who need advice or encouragement.

Total Subscribers : 46,000+ people.

: 46,000+ people. Publishing Frequency : Weekly posts with tips and personal stories about the writing life.

: Weekly posts with tips and personal stories about the writing life. Author's Name and Background : Jami Attenberg, bestselling author of The Middlesteins.

: Jami Attenberg, bestselling author of The Middlesteins. Focus and Unique Features : Real talk about writing: the struggles, the wins, and how to stay creative when it feels impossible.

: Real talk about writing: the struggles, the wins, and how to stay creative when it feels impossible. Notable Posts or Series : The “1,000 Words of Summer” series has helped thousands of writers hit their goals.

: The “1,000 Words of Summer” series has helped thousands of writers hit their goals. Subscription Details: Free content for everyone, with $5/month or $50/year for extra perks.

5. The Audacity by Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay’s newsletter is all about bold, unfiltered writing on culture, identity, and the future of creativity.

Total Subscribers : 123,000+ readers.

: 123,000+ readers. Publishing Frequency : Weekly essays, interviews, and writing prompts.

: Weekly essays, interviews, and writing prompts. Author's Name and Background : Roxane Gay, bestselling author of Bad Feminist and Hunger, and an all-around literary powerhouse.

: Roxane Gay, bestselling author of Bad Feminist and Hunger, and an all-around literary powerhouse. Focus and Unique Features : Features include The Audacious Book Club, Emerging Writer Series, and personal essays that tackle social issues, creativity, and identity.

: Features include The Audacious Book Club, Emerging Writer Series, and personal essays that tackle social issues, creativity, and identity. Notable Posts or Series : Highlights include book club discussions like “The Women’s Hotel,” short story contests, and essays such as “The Message” exploring justice.

: Highlights include book club discussions like “The Women’s Hotel,” short story contests, and essays such as “The Message” exploring justice. Subscription Details: Free to start, with $6/month or $45/year for full access to archives and exclusive content.

6. Compendia by S.J. Watson

Compendia is S.J. Watson’s way of inviting readers into his world of storytelling and creativity.

Total Subscribers : 3,000+ readers.

: 3,000+ readers. Publishing Frequency : Posts regularly, sharing essays, writing tips, and updates on his work.

: Posts regularly, sharing essays, writing tips, and updates on his work. Author's Name and Background : S.J. Watson, bestselling author of Before I Go To Sleep, which has sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

: S.J. Watson, bestselling author of Before I Go To Sleep, which has sold over 6 million copies worldwide. Focus and Unique Features : Watson shares behind-the-scenes insights into his writing process, including “The Experiment,” where he’s drafting a novel in real-time.

: Watson shares behind-the-scenes insights into his writing process, including “The Experiment,” where he’s drafting a novel in real-time. Notable Posts or Series : “The Diary of a Debut” recounts Watson’s journey from aspiring writer to international success.

: “The Diary of a Debut” recounts Watson’s journey from aspiring writer to international success. Subscription Details: Free content is available, or you can pay $8/month or $70/year for exclusive posts and full access.

7. Nice Try by Bud Smith

Nice Try feels like catching up with a friend who always has a wild story to tell.

Total Followers : A solid 1,000+ people are already hooked.

: A solid 1,000+ people are already hooked. Publishing Frequency : Bud shares his thoughts and stories monthly, keeping things fresh.

: Bud shares his thoughts and stories monthly, keeping things fresh. Author's Name and Background : Bud Smith, author of Teenager and a writer who knows how to mix humor with heart.

: Bud Smith, author of Teenager and a writer who knows how to mix humor with heart. Focus and Unique Features : A mix of personal writing, experimental fiction, and slices of life that feel real and unfiltered.

: A mix of personal writing, experimental fiction, and slices of life that feel real and unfiltered. Notable Posts or Series : Highlights include the “Good Luck” series, essays on writing, and creative experiments like “How to Write a Novel By Hand.”

: Highlights include the “Good Luck” series, essays on writing, and creative experiments like “How to Write a Novel By Hand.” Subscription Details: Free, with paid plans starting at $8/month or $80/year for full access to all posts and archives.

8. The Culture We Deserve by Jessa Crispin

Jessa Crispin’s The Culture We Deserve is the best work for anyone who wants smart, no-nonsense takes on art, culture, and how we live.

Total Followers : 4,000+ readers are in on it.

: 4,000+ readers are in on it. Publishing Frequency : Weekly essays that challenge the way you see things.

: Weekly essays that challenge the way you see things. Author's Name and Background : Jessa Crispin, author of Why I Am Not a Feminist and founder of the Bookslut blog.

: Jessa Crispin, author of Why I Am Not a Feminist and founder of the Bookslut blog. Focus and Unique Features : Breaks down what’s wrong (and sometimes right) with the way we approach culture, art, and institutions.

: Breaks down what’s wrong (and sometimes right) with the way we approach culture, art, and institutions. Notable Posts or Series : The TCWD Podcast, co-hosted with Nico Rodriguez, explores topics like class struggles, cultural absurdities, and bad dads.

: The TCWD Podcast, co-hosted with Nico Rodriguez, explores topics like class struggles, cultural absurdities, and bad dads. Subscription Details: Free for most content, $5/month or $40/year gets you the extra stuff and full access to the archives.

9. How Things Work by Hamilton Nolan

Hamilton Nolan’s How Things Work breaks down labor, politics, and power in a way that’s direct, smart, and impossible to ignore.

Total Followers : 21,000+ readers.

: 21,000+ readers. Publishing Frequency : Weekly posts packed with real talk and sharp analysis.

: Weekly posts packed with real talk and sharp analysis. Author's Name and Background : Hamilton Nolan, journalist and labor expert, with bylines in The Guardian and Gawker.

: Hamilton Nolan, journalist and labor expert, with bylines in The Guardian and Gawker. Focus and Unique Features : Basically everything from union organizing to wealth inequality, calling out what’s broken and what needs to change.

: Basically everything from union organizing to wealth inequality, calling out what’s broken and what needs to change. Notable Posts or Series : Highlights include “Tenant Unions Are Coming” and “You Can’t Rebrand a Class War.”

: Highlights include “Tenant Unions Are Coming” and “You Can’t Rebrand a Class War.” Subscription Details: Free for many posts, $6/month or $50/year gets you the full experience.

10. Birds Before the Storm by Margaret Killjoy

Margaret Killjoy’s Birds Before the Storm is where activism, creativity, and personal stories meet.

Total Followers : 11,000+ readers.

: 11,000+ readers. Publishing Frequency : Monthly posts that cover everything from mutual aid to personal tour diaries.

: Monthly posts that cover everything from mutual aid to personal tour diaries. Author's Name and Background : Margaret Killjoy, a multi-talented writer, musician, and anarchist who’s all about blending art and activism.

: Margaret Killjoy, a multi-talented writer, musician, and anarchist who’s all about blending art and activism. Focus and Unique Features : Whether it’s a heartfelt reflection on care networks or a witty take on resilience, Margaret’s writing keeps things grounded and relatable.

: Whether it’s a heartfelt reflection on care networks or a witty take on resilience, Margaret’s writing keeps things grounded and relatable. Notable Posts or Series : Essays like “The Sky is Falling; We’ve Got This” focus on hope in tough times, while “I Hope We All Make It” reflects on collective strength.

: Essays like “The Sky is Falling; We’ve Got This” focus on hope in tough times, while “I Hope We All Make It” reflects on collective strength. Subscription Details: Free for many posts, with paid options at $4/month or $45/year for extras.

11. Everything is Personal by Laurie Stone

Laurie Stone’s Everything is Personal is like having a conversation with someone who’s sharp, funny, and knows how to keep it real.

Total Followers : 12,000+ readers.

: 12,000+ readers. Publishing Frequency : New posts pop up weekly, mixing stories, memories, and cultural commentary.

: New posts pop up weekly, mixing stories, memories, and cultural commentary. Author's Name and Background : Laurie Stone, a writer who’s done it all — essays, criticism, and more — and knows how to turn life into art.

: Laurie Stone, a writer who’s done it all — essays, criticism, and more — and knows how to turn life into art. Focus and Unique Features : A seamless mix of personal stories and sharp observations that somehow feel like they were written just for you.

: A seamless mix of personal stories and sharp observations that somehow feel like they were written just for you. Notable Posts or Series : Must-reads like “The Joy of Taking Part” bring fresh perspective, while posts like “Happiness” catch fleeting, relatable moments.

: Must-reads like “The Joy of Taking Part” bring fresh perspective, while posts like “Happiness” catch fleeting, relatable moments. Subscription Details: Free to read, but for $3.75/month or $37.50/year, you get extra perks.

12. The Elif Life by Elif Batuman

Elif Batuman’s The Elif Life is like meeting with a witty, well-read friend who always has something unexpected to say.

Total Readers : 17,000+ people can’t get enough.

: 17,000+ people can’t get enough. Publishing Frequency : Monthly updates, often with personal stories and reflections on time.

: Monthly updates, often with personal stories and reflections on time. Author's Name and Background : Elif Batuman, the brain behind The Idiot and Either/Or, knows her way around a sharp sentence.

: Elif Batuman, the brain behind The Idiot and Either/Or, knows her way around a sharp sentence. Focus and Unique Features : A mix of writing about life, books, and those weird moments when time feels like it’s folding in on itself.

: A mix of writing about life, books, and those weird moments when time feels like it’s folding in on itself. Notable Posts or Series : The Proust-themed “My Conversation with Chat GPT” had The Guardian reprinting it, and “Lviv Dispatch” talks about art and war with heart and clarity.

: The Proust-themed “My Conversation with Chat GPT” had The Guardian reprinting it, and “Lviv Dispatch” talks about art and war with heart and clarity. Subscription Details: Free posts available, or $6/month ($55/year) unlocks the bonus goodies.

13. Madwomen and Muses by Angelica Jade Bastién

If you’re into writing that feels like a heart-to-heart over drinks, Madwomen and Muses is your vibe.

Total Readers : 5,000+ and growing.

: 5,000+ and growing. Publishing Frequency : About three posts a month, with a mix of free and paid content.

: About three posts a month, with a mix of free and paid content. Author's Name and Background : Angelica Jade Bastién is a film critic for New York Magazine/Vulture.

: Angelica Jade Bastién is a film critic for New York Magazine/Vulture. Focus and Unique Features : Expect essays that go deep, whether it’s about the brilliance of Tony Todd or the failures of American horror.

: Expect essays that go deep, whether it’s about the brilliance of Tony Todd or the failures of American horror. Notable Posts or Series : Her tribute to Tony Todd is a standout, and “What Happens When You Fail Your Artistic and Creative Desires?” is an absolute must-read.

: Her tribute to Tony Todd is a standout, and “What Happens When You Fail Your Artistic and Creative Desires?” is an absolute must-read. Subscription Details: Free content is there for everyone, but for $4.50/month or $45/year, you get bonus posts and video recs.

14. Memoir Monday by Sari Botton

If you’re into personal essays that hit you right in the feels, Memoir Monday is one of the best Substacks to follow.

Total Readers : 32,000+ fans.

: 32,000+ fans. Publishing Frequency : Weekly roundups with extra posts and prompts sprinkled in.

: Weekly roundups with extra posts and prompts sprinkled in. Author's Name and Background : Sari Botton, a memoirist and editor who’s edited anthologies on the NYC experience and worked with Longreads and Catapult.

: Sari Botton, a memoirist and editor who’s edited anthologies on the NYC experience and worked with Longreads and Catapult. Focus and Unique Features : A weekly curation of personal essays, original stories, and writing prompts.

: A weekly curation of personal essays, original stories, and writing prompts. Notable Posts or Series : The “Memoir Land Author Questionnaire” is gold for understanding how writers think.

: The “Memoir Land Author Questionnaire” is gold for understanding how writers think. Subscription Details: Free, but paid subscription ($4.50/month or $45/year) unlocks even more interviews and writing tips.

15. The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

Jessica DeFino’s The Review of Beauty is the most popular Substack for anyone who’s over the endless cycle of buying stuff to “fix” themselves.

Total Subscribers : 117K+ people.

: 117K+ people. Publishing Frequency : Weekly(ish), enough to keep you hooked, not overwhelmed.

: Weekly(ish), enough to keep you hooked, not overwhelmed. About the Author : Jessica was deep in the beauty world for years, working with major celebs and brands. Now, she’s cutting through the noise.

: Jessica was deep in the beauty world for years, working with major celebs and brands. Now, she’s cutting through the noise. Focus and Unique Features : A fearless critique of the beauty industry, advice columns like Ask Ugly, and The Don’t Buy List.

: A fearless critique of the beauty industry, advice columns like Ask Ugly, and The Don’t Buy List. Notable Posts or Series: “Post-Election, Beware 'Self-Care'” and “Everyone Is Botoxed & No One Is Horny” are reader favorites that cut deep into the culture.

“Post-Election, Beware 'Self-Care'” and “Everyone Is Botoxed & No One Is Horny” are reader favorites that cut deep into the culture. Subscription Details: Free posts, but for $4.5/month or $50/year, paid subscribers get access to all the good stuff.

16. Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen

If you’ve ever thought, “Why is this thing the way it is?”— from politics to pop culture to the weirdness of everyday life — Culture Study by Anne Helen Petersen has the answers.

Total Subscribers : 12,000+ curious readers.

: 12,000+ curious readers. Publishing Frequency: A few times a week with essays, lively threads, and curated links that make you feel a little smarter.

A few times a week with essays, lively threads, and curated links that make you feel a little smarter. About the Author: Former BuzzFeed News culture writer turned Substack star. She blends her academic training (she has a PhD in media studies) with real-world reporting.

Former BuzzFeed News culture writer turned Substack star. She blends her academic training (she has a PhD in media studies) with real-world reporting. Focus and Unique Features : Anne blends research, personal stories, and crowdsourced wisdom from readers.

: Anne blends research, personal stories, and crowdsourced wisdom from readers. Notable Posts or Series: Culture Study gives you big, thoughtful essays, fun threads, and a podcast.

Culture Study gives you big, thoughtful essays, fun threads, and a podcast. Subscription Details: Free, but $4.50/month ($45/year) gets you more stuff.

Comparing Top Literary Substacks: Your Quick Guide

